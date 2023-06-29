AFRICA
Angola destroys 32 explosive devices
The Angolan government says a search for other explosive devices in the northeastern part of the country continues.
The Angolan military destroyed the explosive devices on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Photo: Angop / Others
June 29, 2023

Angolan authorities have destroyed 32 explosive devices collected in minefields in the northeastern province of Lunda Norte.

Three RPG-7 mortars, two combat heads, 22 sixty and eighty-calibre mortars and 474 different types of ammunition were among the weapons destroyed on Wednesday.

The weapons were collected from Cambulo, Chitato and Lucapa areas, Angola’s news agency, Angop, reports.

Angolan army said the sites have since been handed back to residents for agricultural purposes.

A search for explosive devices has been extended to the neighbouring areas, including Lovua.

The government says it is investigating the source of the explosive devices.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
