The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country's rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free on Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest UN figures.

Eid-al-Adha

The freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 160 kilometersCto the south, the ICRC said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.

Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary's social media, with soldiers — who often appear bruised and frightened — telling their families they are being treated well by their RSF captors.

“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones," said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.

The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out.

Ceasefire

Earlier this week, both generals separately announced a ceasefire to mark the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which fell on Wednesday.

Residents from East Khartoum said light gunfire and intermittent explosions could be heard throughout the truce.

Since the conflict broke out there have been at least nine ceasefires, but all have foundered.

The U.N. and other rights groups have continually criticised both forces for harming civilians and violating international law.