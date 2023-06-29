AFRICA
3 MIN READ
125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary forces ‘freed’
The war in Sudan has entered its 11th week, with the fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary forces escalating.
125 Sudanese army soldiers held by paramilitary forces ‘freed’
The Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) is headed by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo. Photo: AA / Others
June 29, 2023

The International Committee of the Red Cross has said it had facilitated the release of 125 Sudanese army soldiers held captive by the country's rival paramilitary force.

The soldiers walked free on Wednesday, the ICRC said, as the violent conflict between the army, led by General Abdel-Fattah Burhan, and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, commanded by General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, enters its 11th week.

Fighting between the rival forces broke out on April 15 and has killed more than 3,000 people, the country’s Health Ministry said.

Over 2.5 million people have been displaced, according to the latest UN figures.

Eid-al-Adha

The freed men — 44 of whom were wounded — were transported from the capital, Khartoum, to the city of Wad Madani, 160 kilometersCto the south, the ICRC said in a short statement. It remains unclear where the 125 men were being held.

Interviews with army detainees feature prominently on the paramilitary's social media, with soldiers — who often appear bruised and frightened — telling their families they are being treated well by their RSF captors.

“This positive step means that families will be celebrating Eid-al Adha with their loved ones," said Jean Christophe Sandoz, ICRC’s head of delegation in Sudan.

The RSF claim to have detained hundreds of army soldiers since the fighting broke out.

Ceasefire

Earlier this week, both generals separately announced a ceasefire to mark the first day of the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, which fell on Wednesday.

Residents from East Khartoum said light gunfire and intermittent explosions could be heard throughout the truce.

Since the conflict broke out there have been at least nine ceasefires, but all have foundered.

The U.N. and other rights groups have continually criticised both forces for harming civilians and violating international law.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us