Nigerian leader fights off opposition criticism
Nigerian President Bola Tinubu maintains that the policies he has introduced will restore the country's economic stability.
Bola Tinubu was sworn in as Nigeria's 16th president on May 29. 2023, taking over from Muhammadu Buhari. Photo: AA / Others
June 29, 2023

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has defended himself against criticism that his reign has introduced several “anti-people” policies.

Upon assuming office on May 29, Tinubu announced the discontinuation of the longstanding fuel subsidy programme, triggering protests.

On Wednesday, opposition parties – the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party – accused Tinubu’s administration of implementing unfavourable policies that have made it difficult for the citizens to enjoy the Eid celebrations.

PDP said it was “deeply worried by the worsening economic crisis, astronomical increase in cost of essential goods and services, collapse of the purchasing power of citizens and scorching economic distress on millions of families across the country.”

The Labour Party, on its part, said Tinubu’s administration had worsened the country’s economic crisis.

'Envious'

Responding to the criticism, Tinubu, through his communications adviser Dele Alake, said the opposition was envious of the president’s bold decisions that are likely to return Nigeria to economic prosperity.

Alake said PDP produced three presidents in Nigeria’s history – Olusegun Obasanjo (1999-2007), Umaru Yaradua (2007-2010) and Goodluck Jonathan (2010-2015) – who “failed to do what Tinubu has done in three weeks.”

“All the time they were in government, they lacked the gut, mental capacity, physical resourcefulness and vision to do what the government has done or accomplished within three short weeks,” said Alake.

Besides the removal of the fuel subsidy, Tinubu’s administration has also imposed a 1,000 naira ($1.3) annual fee on vehicle owners, who will part with the money as proof of car ownership.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
