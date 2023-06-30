Muslims in Germany are "one of the most under-pressure minorities" and face rampant discrimination, hate and bias, an independent commission assigned by the government said in findings.

"Many of the 5.5 million Muslims in Germany experience marginalisation and discrimination in day-to-day life -- up to and including hatred and violence," Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said after receiving the 12-member commission’s report, which was released on Thursday.

The panel cited data showing around every other German agreed with anti-Muslim statements, "providing a dangerous breeding ground" for extremist groups.

Even German-born Muslims were widely seen as "foreign" while women wearing traditional headscarves faced "particularly dramatic forms of hostility".

In an analysis of popular culture, the report found that nearly 90 percent of films the panel watched presented a negative view of Muslims, often associating them with "terror attacks, wars and oppression of women".

Concerted action needed

It noted that the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, currently polling at around 20 percent nationally, had an explicitly anti-Muslim party platform.

The commission recommended the government create a task force to address bias against Muslims and a central clearinghouse to collect complaints.

It said that criminal statistics were beginning to show a more accurate picture of anti-Muslim attacks but acknowledged many went unreported.

The commission also recommended that training was needed at daycare centres and schools, police stations, government offices, media outlets and entertainment companies to combat the negative image of Muslims while textbooks and lesson plans should be overhauled.

Faeser pledged that the government "would intensively study the report's findings and recommendations" and work to "fight discrimination and better protect Muslims from exclusion".

Former interior minister Horst Seehofer launched the commission in 2020 after a far-right extremist killed 10 people and wounded five others in an anti-Muslim shooting spree in the central city of Hanau.

The attack shocked the country and prompted rights groups to sound the alarm about Islamophobic sentiment in Germany.