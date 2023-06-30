WORLD
2 MIN READ
A nap costs kidnappers their freedom
Two men kidnapped a man and a woman in Queensland, Australia and drove about 80 kilometres before parking to catch a quick nap.
A nap costs kidnappers their freedom
  Australian Police say the kidnappers did not know their victims had escaped. / Photo: Reuters
June 30, 2023

Australian police have arrested two suspected kidnappers after finding them sleeping in a vehicle after their hostages escaped and reported them.

The men had kidnapped a man and a woman in Brisbane, Queensland, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the police said.

Officers also found several items in the vehicle, including zip ties, bleach, hacksaw blades, wire snips, and a blowtorch, as well as cash and drugs.

The victims were allegedly driven roughly 80 kilometres to a Gold Coast suburb, where the vehicle stopped at a car park.

Twist of fate

In a surprising turn of events, the man and woman, aged 33 and 42, respectively, escaped from the vehicle just after 8 a.m. and called the police.

Bodicam footage showed officers finding the two men sleeping in the vehicle, seemingly unaware that their victims had escaped.

In the footage, an officer opens the door of the vehicle and says, "Hey buddy, police", which appeared to startle a suspect slumbering in the driver's seat.

The men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested and face two charges of kidnapping, two of deprivation of liberty, and two of torture, as well as one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

They were denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us