Australian police have arrested two suspected kidnappers after finding them sleeping in a vehicle after their hostages escaped and reported them.

The men had kidnapped a man and a woman in Brisbane, Queensland, at around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the police said.

Officers also found several items in the vehicle, including zip ties, bleach, hacksaw blades, wire snips, and a blowtorch, as well as cash and drugs.

The victims were allegedly driven roughly 80 kilometres to a Gold Coast suburb, where the vehicle stopped at a car park.

Twist of fate

In a surprising turn of events, the man and woman, aged 33 and 42, respectively, escaped from the vehicle just after 8 a.m. and called the police.

Bodicam footage showed officers finding the two men sleeping in the vehicle, seemingly unaware that their victims had escaped.

In the footage, an officer opens the door of the vehicle and says, "Hey buddy, police", which appeared to startle a suspect slumbering in the driver's seat.

The men, aged 35 and 36, were arrested and face two charges of kidnapping, two of deprivation of liberty, and two of torture, as well as one count each of assault occasioning bodily harm and robbery.

They were denied bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Friday.