AFRICA
2 MIN READ
UK Sound Energy granted financing for gas field project in Morocco
Morocco expects the ongoing gas discoveries to meet 40% of the country’s energy needs.
UK Sound Energy granted financing for gas field project in Morocco
Morocco is currently producing100 million cubic metres of natural gas annually. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
June 30, 2023

Moroccan Attijariwafa Bank has granted British petroleum company Sound Energy a fund of $237 million to enhance gas infrastructure in the kindgom’s Tendrara region.

The funds will be used for drilling, operating wells, and constructing a pipeline to transport the natural gas to the buyer, the Moroccan National Office of Electricity and Drinking Water.

The funding includes a 12-year term including a two-year grace period from first drawdown and a security package.

The Tendrara region boasts the Kingdom’s largest natural gas discovery, estimated at approximately 377,000 billion cubic feet.

Ongoing gas discoveries

Sound Energy holds the largest area for hydrocarbon exploration in Morocco, covering 28,000 square kilometers.

It currently holds a 75% interest in the gas drilling permit, while Morocco’s National Bureau for Hydrocarbons and Minerals (ONHYM) holds the remaining 25% interest.

Morocco produces 100 million cubic meters of natural gas annually, covering 10% of its total consumption. The remaining demand is met through international markets.

Morocco expects the ongoing discoveries will increase the country’s natural gas production by 300 million cubic meters.

The Moroccan government envisions reaching 400 million cubic meters in the coming years, which would meet 40% of the country’s energy needs, thanks to the development of the Tendrara and Larache regions.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us