South Africa's public protector has found that President Cyril Ramaphosa "did not breach executive ethics" in a farm cash scandal that grew to become one of the biggest storms of his political career.

The scandal made headlines in June last year when the country's former spy boss filed a complaint against Ramaphosa after more than half a million dollars were found stashed beneath his sofa cushions in at his game ranch in the northern part of the country.

The police are carrying out investigation in the farm heist case, which raised accusations of money laundering and corruption against the 70-year-old president.

Ramaphosa denied the allegations of theft, saying it was payment for buffaloes bought by a Sudanese businessman.

No case

The acting public prosecutor, Kholeka Gcaleka, said she had found no basis to conclude that the president contravened the executive ethics code.

A parliament-sanctioned independent panel argued last year that he "may have committed" serious violations and misconduct.

Parliament later decided not to initiate impeachment proceedings that could have forced him out of office.

Ramaphosa, a former union boss who became a business tycoon after apartheid, stepped into the presidency in February 2018.