At least 50 suspected insurgents have been killed in separate incidents in Burkina Faso.

On Friday, the country’s army said they have managed to recover “a large amount of military material” from the deceased.

The suspected insurgents were killed at Noaka area in the central province of Sanmatenga.

The armed militants, however, killed 39 Burkina Faso soldiers and 40 civilians who had volunteered to help in the fight against insurgency, AFP reports.

The civilians and soldiers were killed in four separate attacks in the last one week.

Several missing

The deadliest attacks occurred in Sanmatenga Province on Monday, AFP reports. The other incidents were reported in the eastern province of Komondjari and Bolucle du Mouhoun region.

Several people are still missing following the weeklong attacks, the army said in a statement.

At least 2 million have been displaced from Burkina Faso, a country marred by insurgency.

According to non-governmental organisations’ data, at least 10,000 people, including civilians, soldiers and police, have been killed by the militant groups in the country.