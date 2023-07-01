AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Ghana’s independent power producers suspend major shutdown
The power shutdown in Ghana, which has since been called off, was to take place between July 1 and July 8.
Ghana’s independent power producers suspend major shutdown
Independent power producers in Ghana generate half of the electricity consumed in the country. Photo: AP / AP
July 1, 2023

Ghana’s independent power producers (IPPs), who have a 50% market share of the country’s electricity generation, have suspended a shutdown initially scheduled for July 1 to July 8.

The aggrieved producers are owed approximately $2 billion by the Ghanaian government, and had threatened to cut power supply to the national grid if the state fails to offset at least 30% of the debt.

The IPPs, nine in number, suspended the planned strike after meeting the leadership of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) on Friday.

The state-owned power firm agreed to pay the IPPs an undisclosed amount of money to enable them operate in the interim, allowing the government time to raise resources. The truce period, however, remains unclear.

Major crisis

The shutdown would have plunged many parts of Ghana into darkness, as the IPPs produce 67% of thermal power in the country and control half of the electricity generated.

Ghanaian former president John Dramani Mahama had urged the IPPs, who produce 2,000 megawatts of power, to suspend the planned shutdown to enable negotiations with the government.

Mahama asked the state to honour the debt obligations to avert far-reaching consequences that can befall the country if power supply is cut for a whole week, or even longer.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us