Macron postpones Germany trip amid domestic unrest
France has witnessed week-long protests after a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police in Paris.
French President Emmanuel Macron was scheduled to visit Germany between July 2 and July 4, 2023. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 1, 2023

French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed a trip to Germany amid unrest in his country.

Macron was scheduled for a state visit to Germany between Sunday, July 2 and Tuesday, July 4.

Both countries announced on Saturday that the French leader will not travel to Germany as earlier planned.

The announcement comes on the back of arrests of 1,300 people who allegedly took part in overnight protests on Friday through Saturday.

Family and friends of Nahel, whose shooting by police sparked the unrest, gathered on Saturday for the teenager's funeral in the Paris suburb where he was killed.

Macron spoke on the phone on Saturday with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and briefed him on the situation, a spokesperson for the German president said.

"President Macron has asked that the planned state visit to Germany be postponed," the spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters news agency.

