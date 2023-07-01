WORLD
Twitter to temporarily limit number of posts users read daily
Twitter owner Elon Musk says the new readership restrictions are temporary.
Elon Musk bought social media platform Twitter in October 2022. Photo: AP / AP
July 1, 2023

Twitter has applied temporary reading limits to address “extreme levels” of data scraping and system manipulation.

The company’s owner, Elon Musk, has said verified accounts are temporarily limited to reading 6,000 posts a day.

He added that unverified accounts and new unverified accounts are limited to reading 600 posts a day and 300 posts per day respectively.

Musk’s Saturday remarks came after Twitter announced it will require users to have an account on the social media platform to view tweets, a move that Musk on Friday called a “temporary emergency measure.”

Musk had said that hundreds of organisations or more were scraping Twitter data “extremely aggressively”, impacting user experience.

Musk had earlier expressed displeasure with artificial intelligence firms like OpenAI, the owner of ChatGPT, for using Twitter's data to train their large language models.

The social media platform had previously taken a number of steps to win back advertisers who had left Twitter under Musk's ownership and to boost subscription revenue by making verification check marks a part of the Twitter Blue programme.

SOURCE:Reuters
