France to deploy 45,000 police officers for second consecutive night
France has witnessed violent protests since Tuesday, when a 17-year-old boy was shot dead by police.
France says the 45,000 police officers will quell possible riots in different parts of the country on Saturday night.  Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 1, 2023

France has mobilised 45,000 police officers for a second night in a row amid violent protests.

The law enforcement officers will be deployed to different parts of the country, the country’s Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Saturday.

The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel, a 17-year-old boy of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.

Protests continued on Friday for a fourth night across France, while police arrested as many as 1,311 people during the demonstrations, the Interior Ministry said on Saturday.

Nahel was shot at point-blank range by an officer on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

