French police have arrested at least 719 people amid violent protests sparked by the killing of a teenage boy by police.

At least 45 police officers and gendarmes were injured and at least 719 people were arrested during the protests on Saturday night, the interior ministry has said.

Some 45,000 police and gendarmes, as well as thousands of firefighters, were mobilised during the night throughout the country, the ministry added.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter: “Quieter night thanks to the resolute action of the police.”

Trigger factor

The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.

Nahel was shot at point-blank range by an officer on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.