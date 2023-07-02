WORLD
2 MIN READ
France: 700 more people arrested in night of chaos
France has been protesting the killing of a 17-year-old boy by police on Tuesday.
France: 700 more people arrested in night of chaos
At least 700 people were arrested on the fifth night of violent protests in France. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 2, 2023

French police have arrested at least 719 people amid violent protests sparked by the killing of a teenage boy by police.

At least 45 police officers and gendarmes were injured and at least 719 people were arrested during the protests on Saturday night, the interior ministry has said.

Some 45,000 police and gendarmes, as well as thousands of firefighters, were mobilised during the night throughout the country, the ministry added.

Earlier on Sunday, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Twitter: “Quieter night thanks to the resolute action of the police.”

Trigger factor

The nationwide protests over the killing of Nahel M., a 17-year-old teenager of Algerian descent, continue to shake France.

Nahel was shot at point-blank range by an officer on Tuesday in the Paris suburb of Nanterre.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us