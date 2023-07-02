WORLD
2 MIN READ
France turns to drones to manage protests
The violent protests in France have led to the destruction of property, including buildings, vehicles and public amenities.
France turns to drones to manage protests
At least 7,000 police officers will be deployed to Paris on Sunday night to manage possible chaos. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 2, 2023

Police have been allowed to use drones in Paris and many surrounding cities for monitoring of protests that erupted following the killing of a teenager by French police on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Paris Police Department said that following the publication of a decree, the police were allowed from 6pm to 6am to use drones in Paris, in all cities in Seine-Saint-Denis and in some cities in Hauts-de-Seine.

Local Le Parisien newspaper reported that 7,000 police officers will be on duty on Sunday evening in Paris and its suburbs.

Underlining that the government has been working hard to restore order in the country in recent days, French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne emphasised that attacks on public buildings such as police stations and municipalities are "unacceptable."

Working towards calm

Borne underlined that the government will work until order is restored.

France has seen a wave of violent protests since a police officer shot dead Nahel M. in the Paris suburb of Nanterre last Tuesday.

Protests began in Nanterre and spread to other cities the next evening, including Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Marseille.

However, tensions rose on Thursday following clashes between police and protesters.

SOURCE:AA
