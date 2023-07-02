AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Kenyan president lifts six-year logging ban
While announcing the lifting of the logging ban on Sunday, Kenyan President William Ruto said the move will spur economic growth.
Kenyan president lifts six-year logging ban
Kenyan President William Ruto on July 2 lifted a six-year ban on logging. Photo: AA / Others
July 2, 2023

Kenyan President William Ruto has announced the lifting of a near six-year ban on logging, despite the concerns of environmental campaigners.

Ruto said the move was “long overdue” and was aimed at creating jobs and opening up sectors of the economy that rely on forest products.

“We can't have mature trees rotting in forests while locals suffer due to lack of timber. That's foolishness,” he said at a church service in Molo, a town about 200 kilometres northwest of the capital Nairobi on Sunday.

“This is why we have decided to open up the forest and harvest timber so that we can create jobs for our youth and open up business.”

Ruto, who has positioned himself at the forefront of African efforts to combat climate change, said the government would push ahead with plans to plant 15 billion trees over 10 years.

Delight to saw-millers

The end of the ban is likely to delight saw-millers and timber merchants who protested that it had caused major job losses.

The moratorium was imposed by the previous government in February 2018 in public and community forests with the aim of stamping out rampant illegal logging and increasing the nation's forest cover to 10%.

But Greenpeace Africa has warned that the decision would have “catastrophic environmental consequences.”

“In Kenya, forests are home to rare and endangered species, and millions of local people depend on these forests for their livelihoods, relying on them for food and medicine,” it said last month in a petition against the move.

“Since the Kenyan government imposed the ban on logging six years ago, significant progress has been made in forest protection and with combatting the climate crisis,” it said.

“Lifting the ban will undo all our hard work, as it will open the floodgates to commercial and illegal logging solely driven by profit. Our forests will be at the mercy of saw-millers who have no regard for the consequences."

Forestry and logging contributed 1.6% to Kenya's economy last year, according to government statistics which also said the total forest cover was 8.8% in 2022.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us