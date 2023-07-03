A Kenyan court has freed the wife of a preacher after she was arrested in connection with the deaths of hundreds of congregants at a coastal village in Kilifi county.

Rhoda Mumbua was released on a 100,000 Kenya shilling bond ($710) on Monday on condition that she attends all court sessions.

Her husband, a controversial preacher Paul Mackenzie, is still being held in custody and the authorities said he would be charged with terrorism-related offences.

The former taxi driver turned preacher founded the Good News International Church and is accused of telling followers that starvation offered a path to God.

Suffocation deaths

Over 300 bodies of his suspected followers who allegedly obeyed his orders have so far been exhumed from mass graves at Shakahola forest.

Some of the victims were killed either through suffocation or strangulation, according to a post-mortem examination.

Mackenzie has yet to take a plea in court over the deaths, but had denied any wrongdoing during media interviews.

Some 95 followers of his church had been rescued in poor health. More than 600 others are believed to be still missing.