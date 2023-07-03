AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Kenyan court declares 50 presidential appointees illegal
President William Ruto appointed 50 "assistant ministers", formally known as CASs, in March 2023, triggering objection from several quarters.
Kenyan court declares 50 presidential appointees illegal
The High Court's verdict now deals a big blow to President William Ruto, who had banked on the positions to reward his loyalists. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 3, 2023

The High Court in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, has declared 50 senior ministerial positions illegal.

In their ruling on Monday, judges Hedwig Ong’udi, Aleem Visram and Kanyi Kimondo said the 50 Chief Administrative Secretaries (CASs), who were appointed by President William Ruto in March, should not occupy office.

The CASs are equivalent to assistant ministers, a position that was scrapped after Kenya adopted the 2010 Constitution.

The three-judge bench said they "do not think it was the intention of the framers of the constitution to have 50 CASs deputising 22 cabinet ministers."

The judges further said the executive did not conduct adequate public participation before settling on the 50 CAS positions.

Election losers' reward

Ruto had selected several politicians for CAS positions, most of them being losers in the August 9, 2022 General Election.

Nairobi's inaugural governor, Evans Kidero, and musician-turned-politician Charles Njagua, whose stage name is Jaguar, were among those picked to serve as CASs.

The CAS position was first created by Ruto's predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, in January 2018.

Inflated government

Justifying the creation of the new position, Kenyatta said the respective office holders would "help cabinet secretaries (ministers) run the various dockets."

The former president had about 30 CASs, while Ruto, who assumed office in September 2022, increased the number to 50, triggering a court petition.

Had the CASs assumed office under Ruto's reign, they would have cost Kenyans a total of Ksh460 million ($3.3 million) in gross salaries annually.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us