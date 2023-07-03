Morocco, Egypt and Tunisia have ranked highly in an informal employment report that has been released by the World Bank.

Morocco has an informal employment rate of 77.3%, while Egypt stands at 62.5% and Tunisia 43.9%.

The rates are far higher than most countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

The data is contained in the World Bank report titled “Informality and Inclusive Growth in the Middle East and North Africa."

“The three countries indeed present different charasteristics in relation to the legal and institutional frameworks, the economy as well as factors that impact informality," the World Bank report said.

The informal employment sector in the three nations has posted good results due to favourable legal, regulatory and institutional factors.

High income earners

“Since 2020, Morocco has gradually extended specific components, namely, health insurance, of contributory social insurance to certain categories of own-account workers,” said the World Bank.

The report also reveals the informal sector has a significant number of people with a high income.

“In Egypt, Morocco, and Tunisia, 31, 50, and 17% of workers, respectively, among households in the highest welfare deciles, are informally employed, representing more than 5% of the countries’ entire populations,” said the World Bank.

In the Sub-Saharan Africa, informal sector accounts for more than 85% of the jobs, according to the report.