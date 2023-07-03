French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a “massive presence” of security forces on the ground amid ongoing protests over last week’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy.

On Monday, Macron told Interior Minister Ger ald Darmanin to keep a massive presence of security forces in order to restore order, daily Le Figaro reported, citing sources close to Macron.

Bus and tramway traffic will be suspended as of 9pm local time in the Ile-de-France region where Paris is located, the daily added.

Mayors across the country gathered in front of town halls to show support for the mayor of L'Hay-les-Roses, Vincent Jeanbrun, whose residence was targeted with a burning vehicle over the weekend.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne is set to host political parties' parliamentary groups at 5pm local time, Le Fi garo also said.

Macron will host the heads of the Senate and the National Assembly to discuss the latest situation, and on Tuesday he will meet the mayors of towns where acts of violence occurred.

Destructive protests

Protests have continued to shake France since last Tuesday, when a police officer shot Nahel M. dead during a traffic check in the Paris suburb of Nanterre after he ignored orders to stop.

French police arrested 157 people overnight in nationwide protests over the police killing, local media reported on Monday.

The officer faces a formal investigation for voluntary homicide and has been placed in preliminary detention.

The protests began in Nanterre and spread to other cities the next evening, including Lyon, Toulouse, Lille, and Marseille.

Tensions rose following clashes between police and protesters.

Police have arrested more than 3,200 people since the violent protests erupted, including 157 people on the sixth night of unrest, Le Figaro reported.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin on Monday announced on Twitter the death of a 24-year-old firefighter who was working to put out a fire in the Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.

At least 1,000 buildings have been destroyed and 5,000 vehicles set on fire during the protests, which also saw 250 police stations targeted by protesters.