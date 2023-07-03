AFRICA
Tanzania issues alert over strong winds, huge ocean waves
Tanzania's Meteorological Agency (TMA) says the windy conditions are expected to last at least one week.
Tanzania's Meteorological Agency (TMA) says huge ocean waves are expected in the Indian Ocean. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 3, 2023

Tanzania’s Meteorological Agency (TMA) has issued an alert over strong winds and huge ocean waves along the Indian Ocean coastline.

“Strong winds reaching 40 kilometres per hour and ocean waves of up to 2 metres high are expected along the Indian Ocean coastline,” TMA said in a statement on Monday.

The regions expected to experience the strong winds are Lindi, Mtwara, Tanga, Dar es Saalam and the islands of Unguja and Pemba.

TMA has warned that due to the tidal currents, fishing activities in the Indian Ocean in the mentioned areas will be affected.

The windy conditions are expected to last until Friday, July 7, when a new update will be issued.

“Kindly be cautious and prepare adequately for the gusty conditions,” said TMA.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
