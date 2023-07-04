Russia says it has downed five Ukrainian drones in around Moscow. The situation temporarily disrupted flight operations at the Vnukovo international airport on Tuesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin says there were no casualties or damages reported. "At this moment, the attacks have been repelled by air defence forces," Sobyanin said on Telegram.

Several flights were redirected to other airports but Russia's air transport agency stated that traffic at Vnukovo had resumed.

'Neutralised'

Four drones were destroyed by anti-air defence systems while a fifth was neutralised by "electronic means" before crashing, Russian military said.

According to the emergency services quoted by the Russian press agency RIA Novosti, two drones were shot down near the village of Valouïevo, located on the outskirts of the capital.

Another drone was shot down near Koubinka in the Moscow region, RIA reported. A There is a Russian air base in that area.

Russia strikes

Meanwhile, the death toll from a Russian drone attack on the city of Sumy in northeastern Ukraine has risen to three, a local Ukrainian official said on Tuesday.

“Today in Sumy is the day of mourning. Three dead. 21 wounded. Four remain in hospitals as a result of yesterday's enemy attack,” Sumy Mayor Oleksandr Lysenko said on Telegram.

Sumy Regional Military Administration said four drones hit Sumy's urban centre on Monday and damaged an administrative building and two apartment buildings.

The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which started in February 2022, has killed over 9,000 civilians and wounded more than 15,700, according to the latest UN figures.