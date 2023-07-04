The United Nations Human Rights Council will hold an urgent session in the coming days to address recent incidents of Quran burning in Europe, a council spokesman said on Tuesday.

"The UN Human Rights Council will hold an urgent debate to discuss the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred, as manifested by the current desecration of the holy Quran in some European and other countries," council spokesman Pascal Sim told reporters.

Pascal Sim cited a request from Pakistan on behalf of some members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation for the meeting.

"The urgent debate will most likely be convened this week at a date and time to be determined by the bureau of the Human Rights Council that is meeting today," he said.

Sweden incident

This comes after the burning of a copy of the Quran in Sweden on Wednesday, triggering a diplomatic backlash across the Muslim world.

Salwan Momika, 37, stomped on the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight as Muslims around the world began marking the Eid al-Adha holiday and as the annual hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia was drawing to a close.

The Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council, which is meeting in session until July 14, will change its agenda to stage an urgent debate, the AFP news agency reports

There are 47 members of the Human Rights Council. The UN's top rights body is currently in the second of its three regular sessions per year.