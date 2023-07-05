Four police officers assigned to a security team protecting South Africa’s deputy president will be charged with assault and other offences after being caught on video kicking and stomping on at least two men after they pulled their car over on a highway, police said.

The weekend incident provoked outrage in South Africa after the video of the armed officers attacking the motorists was posted on social media.

The four officers are facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, pointing of a firearm and malicious damage to property, police spokesperson Brig. Athlenda Mathe said on Wednesday.

One of the victims who was kicked and stomped on by the officers appeared to be unconscious after the incident and lay motionless on his back on the side of the highway in Johannesburg.

Dragging victims

At least seven officers were involved in the incident, with some of them holding rifles while kicking and stomping on the men. The four officers facing criminal charges have also been served with letters notifying them that police intend to suspend them from their jobs, Mathe said.

A spokesperson for South African Deputy President Paul Mashatile said on Tuesday that the officers were part of his security detail, although Mashatile was not present during the incident. Mashatile condemned the officers' conduct.

The video, which was taken by a person in another car, shows the group of officers dragging one of the men across the road and then kicking and stomping on his head and body until he lies motionless. They also kicked and stomped on a second man, who holds his hands over his head to protect himself.

It's not clear what led to the incident or who exactly the victims were. The video only starts after the car has been pulled over by the officers, who are traveling in two black SUVs.