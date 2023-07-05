Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has congratulated NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on the new one-year extension of his term at the military alliance's helm.

"I congratulate my dear friend @jensstoltenberg on the extension of his tenure as the Secretary General by the decision of the NATO Council," Erdogan said on Twitter on Wednesday.

He wished the former Norwegian premier continued success leading the alliance.

"I believe that Mr. Stoltenberg's efforts will contribute greatly to our alliance and global peace, in a challenging period with significant security needs," he added.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Wednesday also congratulated Stoltenberg on his extended tenure at the helm.

'Close cooperation and solidarity'

"We welcome the decision of the NATO Council to extend the tenure of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg until 1 October 2024," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"We congratulate Secretary General Stoltenberg, who has been displaying close cooperation and solidarity with our country during his time in office," it added.

The ministry said that since taking office in 2014, Stoltenberg has worked to preserve the unity and solidarity of the alliance amid growing threats and challenges, including terrorism.

"We believe he will continue to portray the requisite leadership."

The NATO allies this week agreed to extend the term of Stoltenberg as secretary general until October 2024.

Stoltenberg, 64, has held the post since 2014. This is the fourth extension of his term, which had been set to end this fall.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts the alliance’s second-largest army.