Joyce Ijeoma attempted to break the world record for the longest full-body massage hoping to be in the Guinness World Record (GWR).

Ijeoma, who live-streamed the attempt, fell short of her 72-hour target when she collapsed on Tuesday just after the 50th hour of her marathon massage.

Video clips of the live-stream circulating online show her slumping as another person in the video rushed to revive her. Her attempt to set a new world record started on Saturday July 1.

Indonesian Alastair Galpin currently holds the record for the longest full-body massage by an individual at 25 hours and 4 minutes which he achieved in 2015 in South Kalimantan, Indonesia.

Ijeoma may be the new world record-holder given she has passed the period set by the record holder. But Guinness World Records officials are yet to comment on her painstaking and exhausting attempt.

There has been increasing conversations over her move to win the title which led to her collapse. Many say embarking such mission requires mental, emotional and physical preparations.

''Everyone is talking about her now and all the attention is now on her. I hope she will be officially recognised for the accomplishment,” Lola Mustapha, an ardent follower of GWR in Nigeria tells TRT Afrika.

The Guinness World Record attempt ‘mania’ swept through the West Africa country after another Nigerian Hilda Baci broke the world record for cooking non-stop in May.

Following this accomplishment, other Nigerians attempted to break or set more records. Chef Damilola Adeparusi, also known as Chef Dammy, began cooking on Thursday, 11 May, and continued to Monday, 15 May, cooking over 100 pots of food during her four-day kitchen stint.

The 26-year old from Ekiti State had attempted 120 hours of non-stop cooking record but the feat has not been officially acknowledged and she has not yet made an official application with Guiness World Record.

Unlike Dammy, another Nigerian chef, Prince Temitope Adebayo, applied to break the world record with a 140-hour cook-a-thon.

Comedian Woli Arole also announced his plan to initiate 5000-hour marathon prayer run, in a bid to break the record for the longest praying time. He called his mission as a 'prayerthon'

Adebiyi Isreal from Ekiti State revealed his plans to break the world record for the longest hours spent watching movies.

The current record holder is Suresh Joachim from Canada, who watched films continuously for 121 hours and 18 minutes in 2015.

Painter and 2D artist Oyinlola also plans to break the GWR record for the longest painting marathon.

The record is currently held by Ronald Palmaerts who painted for 60 hours straight in 2013.

Meanwhile, Sultan “Hack Sultan” Akintunde, the co-founder of AltSchool Africa intends to break the current record for the longest continuous period of software coding.

He shared this news along with his application via his twitter page, thanking the GWR for the opportunity. The frenzy among Nigerians has since attracted conversations.

Some say it has become a competition in the country for young people to attempt to break or set a record in various lifestyle activities. But for some, it has highlighted some of the qualities of Nigerians.

''Many Nigerians are very confident. We believe in ourselves so much. So it's not surprising that many of us are trying to break more records,'' Lola says.

According to the GWR website, one should first delve into the world records database to explore related content in the area they want to set a record.

Next step is to choose a world record to attempt, apply and wait to receive the guidelines. Once the guidelines are understood, practice makes perfect.

“It takes a lot of time and dedication to become the best in the world,” a statement of the website reads. “Only move on to the following step when you are confident you can beat the world record.”

Carrying an official world record attempt is the next step. After this is done, the final move is to send evidence of the attempt back to GWR to judge.

It may take up to three months for the GWR management to decide on an attempt, with more than 50% of submissions being rejected due to insufficient evidence.

Observers say while frenzy goes on, Nigerians and others who wish to break a record, they should be well prepared for the challenges involved.

Lola believes the collapse of Ijeoma might not stop the trend. ''It's just in our blood to break records and be the best,'' he says.