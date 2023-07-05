Tunisia has arrested dozens of irregular migrants from sub-Saharan Africa amid attempts to cross into Europe.

Fawzi Al-Masmoudi, a spokesperson for the Court of First Instance in the southern city of Sfax, said 34 migrants were detained for illegally entering the North African country.

“Twenty-three migrants were also arrested for illegal residency in the country,” he said on Wednesday.

The spokesperson further said four Tunisians were also taken into custody for housing foreigners without informing the local authorities.

The crackdown came amid tension in Sfax following clashes between local residents and migrants in recent days, which left at least one person dead.

‘Criminal networks’

On Tuesday, Tunisian President Kais Saied blamed “criminal networks” for irregular migration operations in Sfax.

For years, North African countries such as Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Mauritania, and Morocco have witnessed attempts by migrants – mainly from sub-Saharan Africa – to reach Europe, hoping for a better life.

According to Tunisian authorities, over 37,000 irregular migrants were arrested in 2022.