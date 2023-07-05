At least 25 people have died after a passenger bus plummeted into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.

“The preliminary toll is 25 people dead and 17 seriously injured,” a police officer told AFP by telephone, asking not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The bus, operated by a local transport company, had left the capital Mexico City and was heading for the town of Santiago de Yosondua, when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened in Magdalena Penasco, a town located in a mountainous area, home to remote communities, winding roads and steep ravines.

Top half of bus completely destroyed

“We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Penasco,” Oaxaca state governor Salomon Jara wrote on social media, offering condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our government personnel are already working on the rescue operation and to provide all the support to the injured people,” he said.

Police images published on social media showed the top half of the bus almost completely destroyed, while rescuers searched through the debris.