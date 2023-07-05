WORLD
2 MIN READ
25 people dead in Mexico bus accident
At least 25 people died and 17 others injured in a bus accident in Mexico on Wednesday afternoon.
25 people dead in Mexico bus accident
The Mexican bus accident occurred on July 5, 2023, claiming the lives of 25 people. Photo: AFP / AFP
July 5, 2023

At least 25 people have died after a passenger bus plummeted into a ravine in the southern state of Oaxaca.

“The preliminary toll is 25 people dead and 17 seriously injured,” a police officer told AFP by telephone, asking not to be identified because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

The bus, operated by a local transport company, had left the capital Mexico City and was heading for the town of Santiago de Yosondua, when the accident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The accident happened in Magdalena Penasco, a town located in a mountainous area, home to remote communities, winding roads and steep ravines.

Top half of bus completely destroyed

“We deeply regret the accident that occurred in Magdalena Penasco,” Oaxaca state governor Salomon Jara wrote on social media, offering condolences to the families of the deceased.

“Our government personnel are already working on the rescue operation and to provide all the support to the injured people,” he said.

Police images published on social media showed the top half of the bus almost completely destroyed, while rescuers searched through the debris.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us