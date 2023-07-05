WORLD
At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the largest Israeli military raid in the city in more than 20 years, according to the Palestine's Health Ministry.
Nearly '80 per cent' of homes damaged in Israeli raid on Jenin
The Israeli offensive has triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia. Photo: AP       / AP
July 5, 2023

Almost 80% of homes in the Palestinian city of Jenin have suffered damage from a recent Israeli military raid, according to the city’s deputy governor.

The Israeli army withdrew from Jenin early on Wednesday, concluding its largest military operation in the city in more than 20 years.

At least 12 Palestinians were killed and more than 100 others injured in the offensive, according to the Health Ministry.

The Israeli raid, which started on Monday, has also left a trail of destruction across the West Bank city.

Utility lines damaged

“Houses and infrastructure suffered heavy damage in the offensive,” Kamal Abu al Rub told Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

“Almost 80 percent of houses in the Jenin refugee camp were either destroyed, damaged or burnt.” According to an Anadolu reporter, there are around 1,000 residential units inhabited by 15,000 Palestinians in the Jenin refugee camp.

Abu al Rub said dozens of vehicles and utility lines were also damaged in the Israeli raid.

The Israeli offensive has triggered a wave of condemnations from several countries including Türkiye, Jordan, Egypt and Indonesia.

