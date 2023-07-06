Nigeria's environment agency has warned of flooding in at least 14 states across the West African country following the onset of the rainy season.

Hundreds of buildings have already been destroyed in some areas, according to local reports, and the National Emergency Management Agency (Nema) has warned the floods could turn deadly.

States considered at risk of flooding include Plateau, Kano, Sokoto, Kaduna, Ibom, Adamawa, Katsina and Delta state. Others are Kebbo, Zamfara, Borno, Jigawa, Kwara and Niger states.

Last year Nigeria experienced its worst flooding in a decade and there are fears of a similar amount of rainfall being witnessed this year.

ALERTS UNHEEDED

The metrological department warned in January of heavy rainfall this year that will peak in end of November in some places but the alerts went unheeded, according to the head of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency.

"That remains the challenge, not taking prompt action when predictions are made. If we are witnessing this level of devastation as early as June, it portends some kind of worry," Clement Nze said in a media interview.

The authorities in Katsina, Sokoto and Kwara states have urged residents to evacuate from flood-prone areas.

"We shall continue with our sensitisation efforts to further enlighten residents on flooding and why people should not reside on the flood plains or be wary of building near rivers," Hajiya Binta Dangani, the head of Katsina state emergency agency, told journalists.