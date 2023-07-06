BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Nigeria fuel consumption drops after subsidy removal
Data from Nigeria's oil industry regulator shows the average daily petrol consumption fell by 28% after subsidy was scrapped in May.
Nigeria fuel consumption drops after subsidy removal
Pump prices increased after the subsidy was scrapped in May, / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2023

Nigeria's average daily fuel consumption has dropped since President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular but costly subsidy on the fuel at the end of May.

Data from the industry regulator shows that the average daily petrol consumption fell to 48.43 million litres in June from the previous average of 66.9 million, Reuters news agency reports citing figures from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The removal of the subsidy led to an increase in prices of goods and services across the country, but President Tinubu last month said the decision would "save the country from going under."

The government spent $10 billion on the subsidy last year alone, officials say.

Black market business in neighbouring Cameroon, Benin and Togo that relied on petrol smuggled from Nigeria has also collapsed.

Despite having spent $2.41 billion on the subsidy in the first five months, Nigeria could save up to $5.10 billion this year from scrapping the petrol subsidy and from foreign exchange reforms, the World Bank said in June.

Read more: Nigeria's pains and gains after removing fuel subsidy

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us