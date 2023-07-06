Nigeria's average daily fuel consumption has dropped since President Bola Tinubu scrapped a popular but costly subsidy on the fuel at the end of May.

Data from the industry regulator shows that the average daily petrol consumption fell to 48.43 million litres in June from the previous average of 66.9 million, Reuters news agency reports citing figures from the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

The removal of the subsidy led to an increase in prices of goods and services across the country, but President Tinubu last month said the decision would "save the country from going under."

The government spent $10 billion on the subsidy last year alone, officials say.

Black market business in neighbouring Cameroon, Benin and Togo that relied on petrol smuggled from Nigeria has also collapsed.

Despite having spent $2.41 billion on the subsidy in the first five months, Nigeria could save up to $5.10 billion this year from scrapping the petrol subsidy and from foreign exchange reforms, the World Bank said in June.

Read more: Nigeria's pains and gains after removing fuel subsidy