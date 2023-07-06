Sweden's legislative changes in line with a memorandum signed in Madrid last year should be reflected in practice, the Turkish foreign minister has said.

Addressing a news conference on Thursday after the fifth meeting of a permanent joint mechanism between Türkiye, Finland, and Sweden in the Belgian capital Brussels, Hakan Fidan said: "It is imperative that countries wishing to join NATO take a firm stand on fight against terrorism."

"Sweden has taken steps in terms of legislative changes, but legislative changes need to be reflected in practice."

Sweden could not prevent provocations, which affects Ankara's stance, he said, referring to the recent desecration of the Quran in Stockholm. He, however, added that Türkiye fully supports the military alliance's open-door policy.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg led the meeting, which involved the countries’ foreign ministers, intelligence chiefs and national security advisers.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry said ahead of the meeting that the sides would review steps Finland and Sweden took, especially in the context of fighting terrorism, based on the Trilateral Memorandum since the last meeting, which was held in Ankara on June 14.

The Turkish delegation included Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, head of the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) Ibrahim Kalin, Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar, and Akif Cagatay Kilic, the chief adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Supporting terrorist groups

Fearing for their security, Sweden and neighbouring Finland ended their longstanding policy of military nonalignment after Russia began its military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and both applied for NATO membership.

Finland joined NATO in April after itself addressing Turkish concerns.

However, Türkiye is waiting for Sweden to abide by a trilateral memorandum signed in June 2022 in Madrid to address Ankara's security concerns before approving Stockholm’s membership.

Sweden passed an anti-terror law in November. The new law, effective as of June 1, allows authorities to prosecute individuals who support terrorist groups. But the PKK/PYD/YPG terror group has remained active in the country.

Sweden's favourable steps would be meaningless as long as supporters of the terror group freely organise demonstrations there, said Türkiye’s Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in a statement on Wednesday.

PKK supporters in Sweden also continue to recruit people and provide financial support to terrorist groups.

Tensions between Türkiye and the Nordic nation also flared after an Iraqi citizen living in Sweden, Salwan Momika, stomped on a copy of the Muslim holy book and set several pages alight outside a mosque in Stockholm on the first day of the Eid al Adha holiday.

Police permitted the protest citing freedom of speech after a court overturned a ban on a similar burning of the Quran.

Türkiye condemned the incident, with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan saying attacks on sacred values "cannot be characterised as freedom of thought".

Thursday’s meeting comes ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius, Lithuania to be held on July 11-12.

NATO requires the unanimous approval of all 31 members to expand. Hungary is also holding up approval of Sweden’s candidacy but has never clearly stated publicly what its concerns are.