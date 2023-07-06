Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit Türkiye for a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday.

Their meeting is due to focus on an expiring deal to ship Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea as well as next week's NATO summit.

Both Zelenskyy and Erdogan also want to extend a United Nations and Türkiye-brokered deal with Russia under which Ukraine has been allowed to ship grain to global markets during the war.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy was on his way to Prague to meet Czech counterpart Petr Pavel and other officials amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, Pavel's spokesperson said.

Earlier, he had visited Sofia for a meeting with Bulgarian officials.