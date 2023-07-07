WORLD
1 MIN READ
Wagner in Africa
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko says the head of Russia's Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, is not in Belarus and it is unclear if Wagner fighters will move to the country. This has raised fresh questions about the purported deal that ended Wagner’s recent mutiny against President Vladimir Putin. Following the rebellion in Russia, the future of the group remains unclear especially in African countries where it has huge military and economic influence
Wagner's future in Africa / Others
July 7, 2023
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us