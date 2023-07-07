TÜRKİYE
Russia-Ukraine conflict enters its 499th day.
Russia follows talks between Erdogan, Zelenskyy 'very closely'
Erdogan and Zelenskyy will discuss the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, grain deal, prisoner swap and other topics at Vahdettin Palace in Istanbul. Photo: Reuters   / Reuters
July 7, 2023

Russia will closely follow Friday's talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Kremlin said.

"Of course, we will follow the results of the negotiations very closely. We maintain our constructive partnership relations with Ankara, value these relations and feel reciprocity from the Turkish side. Therefore, of course, we will be interested to know what will be discussed between Mr. Erdogan and Mr. Zelenskyy. It is important," spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing in Moscow on Friday.

The spokesperson also praised efforts of the Turkish president aimed at ending the war in Ukraine, which broke out last year in February.

"Erdogan has repeatedly made great efforts to resolve various problems in the context of the Ukrainian conflict, played a mediating role, and this role was highly appreciated by the president of Russia," he said.

SOURCE:TRT World
