Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has old his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that Kiev deserved to join NATO, but also urged it to enter peace talks with Moscow.

"There is no doubt that Ukraine deserves membership of NATO," Erdogan told a joint media appearance with the Ukrainian president, adding that "both sides should go back to peace talks".

Russian President Vladimir Putin will next month pay his first visit to Türkiye since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine 500 days ago, Erdogan added.

"Next month Putin will pay a visit to Türkiye," he said, adding that he would discuss prisoner swaps with the Russian leader.

Zelenskyy said his country was grateful for Türkiye's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. He said Kiev wants to implement peace plan and expressed Türkiye is ready to assume the leadership on issue.