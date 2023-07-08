Libya bought 60.5% of Tunisian fruit exports between January 1 and July 3, 2023.

The quantity exported to Libya from Tunisia, however, fell from 15,000 tonnes during a similar period in 2022 to 9,900 tonnes in 2023, Tunisian news agency, TAP, reports.

The drop represents a 6% decline in fruit revenue for Tunisia, according to the National Observatory of Agriculture (ONAGRI).

Besides fruits, Libya also bought 2,494 tonnes of fish from Tunisia, representing 43.4% of all fish imports into Libya.

Italy was the second-largest market for Tunisian fruits after Libya. The European nation acquired 4,632 tonnes of fruits from Tunisia, worth about 9.2 million Tunisian Dinar ($3 million), a 30% drop in revenue compared to the previous year.

Watermelon was Tunisia’s best-selling fruit to Italy, with the foreign nation buying 90.9% of its watermelons from the North African country.