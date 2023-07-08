AFRICA
Suspected insurgents kill 22 people in Burkina Faso
At least 22 people have reportedly been killed in Burkina Faso in separate attacks meted out by suspected insurgents on Friday.
July 8, 2023

Suspected insurgents have killed 22 civilians in two attacks in the north and west of Burkina Faso.

Sixteen civilians from volunteer auxiliaries backing up the army were killed on Friday in the deeply troubled north, a security source said, adding that some of the attackers had also suffered “losses.”

A resident said two other civilians also perished in the attack in a village near Boulsa, the main town in the Namentenga province, adding that the attackers also torched homes, motorcycles and the local market.

A second security source said four civilians from another volunteer auxiliary group died in an attack in the town of Fo in the west on Friday.

Fo has been repeatedly targeted by insurgents in the past weeks and most of the inhabitants have fled.

Battle against insurgents

Burkina Faso has been struggling with an increase in insurgency that swept in from neighbouring Mali in 2015.

Anger within the military at failures to roll back the insurgency sparked two coups last year, culminating in the ascent of a young army captain, Ibrahim Traore, in September.

More than 10,000 civilians, troops and police have died in the violence, according to an NGO count, while at least two million people have been displaced.

