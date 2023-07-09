The governments of Tunisia and Libya have agreed to adopt a joint policy to tackle the perennial migrant challenge facing the two nations.

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki and his Libyan counterpart, Imad Mustapha Trabelsi, had a phone call on Saturday and agreed to seek a long-lasting solution to the migrant crisis.

“The two ministers agreed to adopt a joint policy to counter irregular migration and illegal crossing of the Tunisian-Libyan borders,” a statement by Tunisia’s interior ministry says.

Illegal immigrants, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa, often use the two North African nations as key routes to Europe, through the Mediterranean Sea.

Europe has called for a conclusive solution to the migrant challenge that has left many dead, injured or tortured.

Most of the illegal immigrants from Africa often cite violence and poverty as the main reasons for their escape.