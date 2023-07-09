AFRICA
Tunisia, Libya adopt joint policy on tackling migrant crisis
Tunisia and Libya face a major migrant challenge as the two nations' strategic locations make them key routes to Europe.
Thousands of illegal immigrants have died during attempts to cross into Europe from Africa.  Photo: TRT Afrika / Others
July 9, 2023

The governments of Tunisia and Libya have agreed to adopt a joint policy to tackle the perennial migrant challenge facing the two nations.

Tunisian Interior Minister Kamel Feki and his Libyan counterpart, Imad Mustapha Trabelsi, had a phone call on Saturday and agreed to seek a long-lasting solution to the migrant crisis.

“The two ministers agreed to adopt a joint policy to counter irregular migration and illegal crossing of the Tunisian-Libyan borders,” a statement by Tunisia’s interior ministry says.

Illegal immigrants, mostly from Sub-Saharan Africa, often use the two North African nations as key routes to Europe, through the Mediterranean Sea.

Europe has called for a conclusive solution to the migrant challenge that has left many dead, injured or tortured.

Most of the illegal immigrants from Africa often cite violence and poverty as the main reasons for their escape.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
