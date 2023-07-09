Somalia’s Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre has sacked Finance Minister Elmi Mahmud Nur.

Bihi Egeh, who was the minister of labour and social affairs, has now been appointed the new finance minister.

Nur’s sacking was communicated through the Office of Somalia’s Prime Minister on Saturday.

Reacting to his new role, Egeh said on Twitter: “I am truly honoured and humbled to have been entrusted with the responsibility to serve as the Finance Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia. Thank you PM @HamzaAbdiBarre for your confidence in me (once again) and I am grateful for the opportunity to serve our nation at this critical juncture.”

Also taking to Twitter, former finance minister Nur said: “I am proud and privileged to have served as the Minister of Finance of Somalia. We remain on track to reach debt relief as I leave office. We can only remain on track with good governance, appointing qualified staff and focusing on domestic revenue. I wish the new minister success.”

Controversial suspensions

Nur’s sacking comes a few days after he suspended Finance Ministry’s Accountant General Mohamed Abdirahman Anas and the revenue director over misconduct allegations, a decision that did not sit well with certain government quarters.

Consequently, Nur rescinded the Thursday, July 6 suspensions through a letter dated Friday, July 7.

Mohamed Elmi Ibrahim has been appointed the new minister of labour and social affairs, replacing finance-bound Bihi Egeh.

Abukar Jeylani joins the government as religious affairs minister, while Sadaad Mohamed Nur Aloyow has been appointed the minister in charge of interior.