At least 40 suspected Al-Shabaab militants have been killed in the southern Somalia region.

Those killed during aerial and ground attacks by the Somali National Army (SNA) include the militant group’s leaders, Somalia’s Ministry of Defence said on Sunday.

The suspected militants were ambushed at Welmaro town, 40 kilometres from Afmadow in the Lower Jubba region, Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reports.

The Sunday dawn attack targeted a hideout where the suspected Al-Shabaab militants were grouping.

The Somali army, in concerted efforts with international troops, destroyed the hideout, a weapons depot and killed at least 40 of the suspected militants, “including several high-ranking leaders.”