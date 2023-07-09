Italy has lifted its air embargo on Libya, head of the Tripoli-based government Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said on Sunday.

“The Italian government informed us of its decision to lift its air embargo that was imposed on Libya ten years ago,” Dbeibeh said in a statement.

“Flights will resume next September,” he added.

There was no comment from the Italian authorities on Dbeibeh’s statements.

Last month, Dbeibeh held talks in Rome with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on lifting Italy’s air embargo on the country’s civil aviation.

The European Commission banned flights from Libya in 2014 amid chaos and conflict in the country.

Oil-rich Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted and killed after four decades in power.