AFRICA
2 MIN READ
More than 300 migrants from Senegal missing in ocean
The migrants were travelling in three boats from a village in Senegal to Spain’s Canary Islands.
More than 300 migrants from Senegal missing in ocean
In recent years, irregular migrants frequently drown. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
July 10, 2023

Three boats carrying more than 300 irregular migrants have gone missing in the Atlantic Ocean, an official with migrant aid group Walking Borders said Sunday.

Helena Maleno, the group’s spokeswoman, said the boats left 15 days ago from Senegal for Spain’s Canary Islands.

Maleno said there were around 200 irregular migrants on one of the boats, around 65 on the second boat and 60 on the third, which reportedly departed from the village of Kafountine in southern Senegal.

She noted that the families of the migrants are concerned about their wellbeing.

Deadly routes

While irregular migration from Africa’s coasts to the Canary Islands has been one of the most used routes in recent years, it has been observed that the flow is higher especially in summer, Anadolu news agency reports.

At least 559 irregular migrants died while trying to reach the Canary Islands in 2022, including 22 children, according to data from the United Nations International Organization for Migration (IOM).

Walking Borders said, however, that the number of irregular migrants who lost their lives on the route last year was 1,784.

The latest development comes just weeks after an overcrowded trawler sank off the coast of Greece in the Mediterranean killing about 80 people with hundreds missing.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us