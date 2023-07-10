Victor Wembanyama, the 19-year-old French centre scored 27 points in an 85-80 NBA Summer League loss to Portland. Despite his side's loss, Wembanyama's performance has been widely hailed as an improvement on his previous play.

Webanyama, who stands 7-foot-4 (2.24m), has been hyped as the NBA's best prospect since LeBron James 20 years ago, but had received a wake-up call in his first game against NBA talent.

In his debut on Friday, Wembanyama struggled with nine points, eight rebounds, five blocked shots and three assists in just over 27 minutes as the Spurs beat Charlotte 76-68.

He made only 2-of-13 shots from the floor and just 1-of-6 from 3-point range. This time, though, Wembanyama grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds, blocked three shots and made a steal in just under 27 minutes on the court on Sunday.

Tough match

"It's just me getting comfortable with myself and my body," he said. "Before today I had two practices and one game. I was just getting going.”

Wembanyama sank 9-of-14 shots from the floor, 2-of-4 from 3-point range, and 7-of-12 from the free throw line. "It's normal to get better every game. I had so much stuff going on with the draft and the game, so it makes sense," he said.

"He was a tough matchup for us," said Portland guard Michael Devoe, who scored a game-high 29 points. "We just wanted to be physical with him and try to make him make tough shots over us. He did a great job, but I think defensively we did a great job too," Devoe said.

Against the Trail Blazers, Wembanyama looked more comfortable with the Spurs offensive schemes, something he said was a problem in his first game, and was able to make dunks and grab attacking rebounds.

Real personality

"I wish we would have won the game," he said. "I think I could have done more to help my teammates win this game. We've got to keep learning."

Wembanyama sank a late 3-pointer to lift the Spurs within 79-78 with 1:58 remaining, but Devoe answered with a 3-pointer for Portland and the Spurs never came so close again.

"They could see us developing," Wembanyama said. "In the fourth we were really dominating. It shows the real personality of the team."

The Summer League, featuring young prospects trying to earn a place on NBA rosters, marks Wembanyama's first games in a Spurs uniform and a hint of what he might face against more veteran competition when the NBA regular season begins in October.