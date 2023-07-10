AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Neighbours mull sending troops to protect civilians in Sudan
Regional bloc say the troops will be mandated to protect civilians and guarantee humanitarian access, but a decision on possible deployment will be made later.
Neighbours mull sending troops to protect civilians in Sudan
At least 22 people were killed over the weekend following intense fighting in the capital, according to health authorities. / Photo: Reuters 
July 10, 2023

Sudan's neighbours are considering sending troops into the country as violence continues to flare up including in the western region of Darfur where there are fears of a repeat of the mass atrocities seen after 2003.

The regional troops will protect civilians and guarantee humanitarian access, the regional bloc Igad said in a statement, but a decision on their deployment will be made later by the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) summit.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15 in the capital Khartoum and the conflict has driven more than 2.9 million people from their homes, including almost 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

The bloc urged rival Sudanese military factions to declare an "unconditional ceasefire" and establish a humanitarian zone, Kenya's President William Ruto, who chaired Igad's meeting held in Ethiopia's capital on Monday, wrote on Twitter after the summit.

"The Igad Quartet States implores the parties to this conflict to declare and observe an unconditional ceasefire and establish a humanitarian zone - spanning a radius of 30 kilometres in Khartoum - to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he said.

Army skips meeting

The Sudanese army did not attend the meeting in spite of receiving an invitation and confirming attendance, Igad said.

The army's rival, RSF, sent a representative but its leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo did not attend personally.

Egypt is due to host a separate summit of Sudan's neighbours on July 13 to discuss ways to end the 12-week conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have so far proved ineffective, with competing initiatives creating confusion over how the warring parties might be brought to negotiate.

The summit in Cairo set for Thursday aims to "develop effective mechanisms" with neighbouring states to settle the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional or international efforts, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us