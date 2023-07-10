Sudan's neighbours are considering sending troops into the country as violence continues to flare up including in the western region of Darfur where there are fears of a repeat of the mass atrocities seen after 2003.

The regional troops will protect civilians and guarantee humanitarian access, the regional bloc Igad said in a statement, but a decision on their deployment will be made later by the East Africa Standby Force (EASF) summit.

Fighting erupted in Sudan on April 15 in the capital Khartoum and the conflict has driven more than 2.9 million people from their homes, including almost 700,000 who have fled to neighbouring countries.

The bloc urged rival Sudanese military factions to declare an "unconditional ceasefire" and establish a humanitarian zone, Kenya's President William Ruto, who chaired Igad's meeting held in Ethiopia's capital on Monday, wrote on Twitter after the summit.

"The Igad Quartet States implores the parties to this conflict to declare and observe an unconditional ceasefire and establish a humanitarian zone - spanning a radius of 30 kilometres in Khartoum - to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian assistance," he said.

Army skips meeting

The Sudanese army did not attend the meeting in spite of receiving an invitation and confirming attendance, Igad said.

The army's rival, RSF, sent a representative but its leader Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo did not attend personally.

Egypt is due to host a separate summit of Sudan's neighbours on July 13 to discuss ways to end the 12-week conflict.

Diplomatic efforts to halt fighting between Sudan's army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have so far proved ineffective, with competing initiatives creating confusion over how the warring parties might be brought to negotiate.

The summit in Cairo set for Thursday aims to "develop effective mechanisms" with neighbouring states to settle the conflict peacefully, in coordination with other regional or international efforts, Egypt's presidency said in a statement.