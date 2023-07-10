TÜRKİYE
Turkish President, EU Council chief agree to 're-energise' ties
EU's Michel says they "explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Türkiye cooperation back to the forefront" with Erdogan
The two discussed Sweden's potential accession to NATO, focusing on bolstering EU-Turkey relations. / Photo: AA.
July 10, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, in Lithuania as he was visiting to attend a NATO leaders’ summit.

Closed to the media, the meeting on Monday took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO) in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said.

Michel on Twitter said they “explored opportunities ahead to bring EU-Türkiye cooperation back to the forefront & re-energise our relations."

He added that the Council has asked the high representative, Josep Borell, and the European Commission to submit a report "with a view to proceed in strategic & forward-looking manner."

Michel said he also commended President Erdogan for “the central role Türkiye played in brokering and ensuring the Black Sea Grain Initiative.”

“We also discussed Sweden's accession to NATO, also in view of improved EU-Türkiye relations.”

Earlier, the Turkish leader met NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

Before heading to Vilnius, Erdogan said he will urge the NATO summit to open a path for Ankara's EU accession so that Türkiye paves the way for Sweden's NATO membership.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are convening in Vilnius to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defence and deterrence.

SOURCE:AA
