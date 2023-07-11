WORLD
Srebrenica massacre remembrance
Bosnia and Herzegovina commemorate Srebrenica genocide during which Serb forces massacred more than 8,000 Muslims, mostly men and boys, in 1995.
  Srebrenica massacre commemoration. Photo: AA / AA
July 11, 2023

Bosnia and Herzegovina mark the 28th anniversary of the Srebrenica genocide in which thousands of Bosnian Muslims were killed.

Victims were thrown into mass graves scattered around Srebrenica.

The massacre by Bosnian Serbs in eastern Bosnia and Herzegovina in 1995 killed over 8,000 Bosnian Muslims, mostly boys and men.

The Srebrenica genocide left behind women and girls to mourn their immense loss in the biggest genocide in Europe since World War II.

Every year on July 11, newly identified victims of the genocide are laid to rest at the memorial cemetery in Potocari.

