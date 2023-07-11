AFRICA
Iranian President Raisi's Africa tour delayed
The president's three-nation tour to Africa is meant to bolster economic and trade ties with African nations, according to the foreign ministry.
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi last month embarked on a tour of Latin America. / Photo: Reuters
July 11, 2023

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has delayed his departure for a three-nation tour to Africa that will be the first by an Iranian president to Africa in 11 years.

The visit to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe was scheduled to kick off on Tuesday but Raisi did not depart as planned, AP news agency reports quoting Iranian state media.

Kenya's foreign ministry said in a brief statement that the visit was delayed until Wednesday morning so key memoranda of understanding could be finalised “that are central to the furtherance of relations.”

The statement said the presidents would have a bilateral meeting after Raisi arrived.

New alliances

The rare visit to Kenya, Uganda and Zimbabwe marks the latest diplomatic effort by Iran to forge new alliances.

"The schedule of the president has now been reviewed to allow for finalisation of key MoUs (memoranda of understanding) that are central to the furtherance of relations," Kenya's foreign ministry said in a statement.

According to Iran's official IRNA news agency, Raisi will head a delegation that includes the foreign minister as well as senior businesspeople. He is scheduled to meet with presidents from the three countries.

On Monday, Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani described the trip as "a new turning point" which could bolster economic and trade ties with African nations.

'Common views'

He also said the rapprochement is based "on common political views" between Tehran and the three African countries.

On Saturday, Raisi welcomed Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf in a bid to boost relations with Algiers.

Last week, the Iran became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), which includes Russia, China and India.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
