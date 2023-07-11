TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan meets with world leaders at NATO summit in Vilnius
A two-day NATO summit kicked off with heads of state and government gathering for meetings in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius.​​​​​​​
Erdogan meets with world leaders at NATO summit in Vilnius
The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss a variety of issues. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2023

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has met Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius, the capital of Lithuania.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre, the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began on Tuesday.

Earlier, Erdogan also met with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Russia-Ukraine conflict, Sweden's NATO bid, and steps to strengthen the group's defence and deterrence, among other issues.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan is also expected to meet the other leaders of NATO countries, including US President Joe Biden and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us