TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye starting new process with US: President Erdogan
One-on-one meeting at Lithuanian capital first step for consultations at heads of state level as part of strategic mechanism, says Turkish president.
Türkiye starting new process with US: President Erdogan
Biden thanked Erdogan for his leadership and carrying out diplomacy on Sweden's NATO accession process. / Photo: AA
July 11, 2023

Türkiye is “starting a new process” with the United States, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said, as he met with his US counterpart Joe Biden on the sidelines of the ongoing NATO summit in Vilnius.

The Turkish president said on Tuesday that previous meetings with Biden were “warm-up sessions,” adding: “Now we are starting a new process.”

Erdogan stated that he believes it is time for consultations at the heads of state level with the US as part of the strategic mechanism.

"I consider this meeting as the first step towards that," he added.

Biden thanked Erdogan for his leadership and carrying out diplomacy on Sweden's NATO accession process, saying that he looks forward to meeting the Turkish president again.

Main agenda

Sweden's accession to NATO following Finland is one of the main agenda items of the summit.

On Monday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Türkiye has agreed to send Sweden's NATO Accession Protocol to parliament following a trilateral meeting between himself, Erdogan, and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson.

The closed-door meeting took place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre (LITEXPO), the venue of the two-day NATO meeting that began earlier in the day.

Ukraine war

Earlier, Erdogan also met with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The 31 leaders of the military alliance are meeting to discuss the Ukraine war, Sweden's NATO membership, and steps to strengthen the group's defense and deterrence, among other issues.

Türkiye has been a NATO member for over 70 years, and boasts its second-largest army.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us