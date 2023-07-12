Sudan’s Foreign Ministry has rejected a proposal by regional bloc, Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to deploy peacekeepers in the country to stop the nearly three-month-old war between the Sudanese army and Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry condemned an attempt ''to deploy any foreign troops to Sudan'' and warned that it would be considered an act of aggression against the country

"The (IGAD) Quartet's final statement (at the IGAD summit in Addis Ababa) included a call for a summit meeting of the East African Emergency Forces (EAEF) to consider the possibility of deploying forces to protect civilians and ensure the flow of humanitarian aid, the ministry said.

''In this regard, the Government of Sudan affirms that humanitarian aid provided by international bodies flows and reaches those in need, and the Government of Sudan remains keen to alleviate the suffering of its people and to overcome all constraints in this respect,” it added.

"The Government of Sudan affirms hereby its refusal to deploy any foreign troops to Sudan and will consider them aggressors," it added.

The statement further condemned speeches by Kenyan President William Ruto and Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed at the IGAD summit calling for the deployment of forces and filling the security and leadership gap in Sudan due to the ongoing war.

Credibility sake

Earlier this week, regional leaders under IGAD bloc held a summit where they suggested sending peacekeeping forces to Sudan. The meeting was boycotted by Sudan's army while its rival Rapid Support Forces sent a representative.

But the foreign ministry said Sudan's army was ready for talks to find a solution to the conflict adding ''what was stated in the Quartet’s final statement regarding the absence of our delegation is sheer inaccurate and unrealistic.''

The Sudanese army has often accused some regional leaders of taking side in the deadly conflict between it and the Rapid Support Forces.

''For the sake of credibility, it was expected that the Quartet’s statement indicates that the non-participation of the delegation of the Government of Sudan is due to its clear objection to President William Ruto's presidency of the Quartet,” the foreign ministry said.. ​​​​​​​

According to the ministry, “the presence of the Sudanese delegation to Addis Ababa before the start of the meeting and its prior contact with the organiser of the meeting confirmed Sudan’s genuine desire to engage in finding solutions to the current crisis.''